NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the case of a 10-year-old girl brutally assaulted for her cellphone.

The incident happened in the late afternoon on May 25 in the Bronx. The victim was entering her building near Holland Avenue and Pelham Parkway North when she was attacked in the vestibule, pushed to the ground and robbed of her iPhone 7-plus.

The suspect then quickly fled the scene.

The girl had been using the phone to FaceTime with her mom on her way home from a deli across the street.

“I was talking to her on the phone… I thought it was kids playing downstairs,” the girl’s mother told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “She was coming out of the elevator crying. She starts telling me, ‘mommy they steal me, mommy they steal me.’”

Police at the time said the girl was in stable condition, but her glasses broke.

“I just let her breathe for a few minutes and then I start talking to her,” the mother said. “She told me, ‘mommy, they steal your phone, mommy they steal what I purchased.’ I’m like, ‘that’s fine, I just want you to tell me who did it,’

“I was mad because she’s 10 years old,” she added. “I’m still mad, I’m still mad, if I’m being honest, I’m still mad. But I just have to be strong enough for her.”