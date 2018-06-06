NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspects behind two burglaries in Woodside, Queens.

In the first instance on May 25, a man forced open the front door of a home on 52nd Avenue, police said. Once inside, he stole a safe with approximately $40,000 worth in jewelry and $20,000 in cash.

Police described the suspect as a man with a medium complexion who took off in a dark-colored sedan.

Less than a week later on May 31, two men forced open the rear door of a home on 69th Street, police said. While they were ransacking the second floor, they were interrupted by a 59-year-old woman.

“She come outside and then she says, ‘Who is that? Who is that?’ And there were two guys. They just cover their head and they just run away,” the woman’s housemate, Zehada Hossian, told CBS2’s Clark Fouraker.

Police said the suspects, both with medium complexions, fled on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-700-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.