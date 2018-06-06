Ryan Mayer

This year, the 2018 U.S. Open is set to be played at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York and players are finding places to stay while they play in the tournament. For Tiger Woods, that apparently means pulling up his 155-foot yacht and staying there.

According to a report from Page Six, Woods docked his $20 million yacht, named Privacy, at the Montauk Yacht Club ahead of the start of next week’s U.S. Open. The report states that Woods will be staying on the yacht while playing in the tournament and, why not? There’s plenty of amenities on board like a Jacuzzi, theater and a gym all available to pass the time.

Woods bought the boat in 2004 after his marriage to Elin Nordegren and the couple reportedly spent their wedding night on the yacht.

Since returning to the PGA Tour in December of last year, Woods has climbed his way back up the FedEx Cup rankings to 50th in the world. He hasn’t won a tournament yet, but he has made the cut in every event that he’s played except for the Genesis Open back in February. The 108th U.S. Open begins Thursday, June 14.