By Giorgio Panetta

CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!
Thankfully drier conditions are on the horizon for today which is a nice change from the doldrums of showers we have been experiencing.
We start off today with a temp around 58° in NYC, but cooler air is expected in the suburbs.
As we continue throughout the day, there will be a slight warm up resulting in a high of 74°.
CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

CBS2

More clouds will filter in this morning and early afternoon. Sunshine will peak through as that high pressure system moves to our east.
The same high pressure will push some of those clouds out too!
Overall, a pleasant day ahead. Have a great day!
– Bree & G
