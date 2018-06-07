NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect after a Con Edison worker was found stabbed to death in a Bronx apartment.

It happened Wednesday inside a building on University Avenue.

Forty-year-old Tyrone Fleming was found stabbed in the back after police say he never showed up to his job as a Con Ed worker and mechanic.

His friends got worried and called Fleming’s family, but it wasn’t until his fiancée went to check on him that she found his body blocking the front door, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reported.

“To lose him is just terribly devastating,” said friend Calvin Kennedy.

“I saw at 5:30 when the cops came and everything came and the family found out,” said neighbor Lynnette Olivencia. “It wasn’t nice. It was scary.”

As a makeshift memorial for Fleming grows outside the building, police are still looking for clues.

“That’s scary. They could be anywhere right now,” said Olivencia.

The victim was also known to appear on “848,” a YouTube crime drama series that sometimes had close to 100,000 views per episode, Liverman reported.

The series featured violence, but that’s not the kind of person Kennedy says Fleming really was.

“Very friendly, very open. He didn’t care who you were, what kind of lifestyle you had,” he said. “Very amazing individual. But I know he’s in a better place now.”

Police don’t have a motive but they do have unreleased video of a man wearing dark clothes entering the victim’s apartment. They say the suspect may have exited through a window.

And with no signs of forced entry, police think the victim may have known his killer.

Liverman asked another friend if he thought the killing was related to the YouTube series.

“He was a good dude. He went to work, you know, take of his business, his kids so I doubt it was about any of that,” he said. “Hopefully it was not.”

Police say Fleming did have 11 prior arrests, including a DWI and an arrest for disorderly conduct.