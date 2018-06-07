VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – What’s the secret to a long, happy marriage? You might ask Helen and Martin Inwald.

On Thursday, to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary, they renewed their vows.

The couple was actually married on Dec. 19, 1948, but Helen said she could think of no better way to celebrate Martin’s 95th birthday today than renewing their vows.

The ceremony was held at the Bristal Assisted Living Community in Valley Stream.

Helen and Martin grew up less than two blocks away from each other in Crown Heights. They were introduced by a neighbor after Martin was discharged from the Army.

Their first date? A Broadway show and dinner at a French restaurant.

Martin worked as a civil engineer and Helen was a social worker and teacher.

As for the secret of a long, happy marriage? Helen says it is the three Cs: Compromise, cooperation and consideration. Also important: Romance, and Helen jokes make sure your home has at least two bathrooms.