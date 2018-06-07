Filed Under:heroin, Local TV

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men have been indicted on charges they tried to smuggle more than $3 million worth of heroin from Chicago to New York inside tomato boxes.

Abel Abad and David Collazo were arrested on May 1. Both were charged with conspiracy and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Two men have been indicted on charges they tried to smuggle more than $3 million worth of heroin from Chicago to New York inside tomato boxes. (Credit: Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor For the City of New York)

Authorities said the men were pulled over in Manhattan, where police found a cardboard box in the backseat containing more than four pounds of heroin.

Investigators later discovered 18 pounds of the drug inside tomato boxes with fake bottoms that were found in a U-Haul the men had been driving, authorities said.

Authorities said the heroin was packed into the boxes in Chicago before making its way to New York, where it was headed to a customer in the Bronx.

