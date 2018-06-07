By Bree Guy and Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Good Afternoon! Today is a tranquil day with a high of 72 and a few clouds in the sky. Cloud cover will increase throughout the day into the evening and night. Winds will be light to moderate today but will slow throughout the weekend.

The weekend keeps looking better and better. Tomorrow is going to be a bright and sunny day with a high of 82. There will be a few clouds in the sky throughout the day. However, this won’t bring cooling or precipitation. Friday night into Saturday morning a cold front will pass through the area. Light showers will roll through the city and to the south. These will cause a slight cooling resulting in a high of 77. The showers will start to clear out Saturday evening and Sunday morning, bringing a much drier Sunday. A few clouds will be in the sky but there will be plenty of sunshine and a comfortable high of 76.

Have a great weekend and enjoy those peaks of sunshine!