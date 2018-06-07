NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Kate Spade’s death has been officially ruled a suicide, the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday.

The cause of her death was hanging, according to the ME’s office.

The designer was found dead in the bedroom of her Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday. She was 55 years old and had a 13-year-old daughter with husband Andy Spade, who called her death “a complete shock.”

“There was no indication and no warning that she would do this,” he said, adding that his wife “sounded happy” the night before her death.

He told the New York Times that Kate Spade suffered from depression and anxiety for many years and she was actively seeking help.

Andy Spade said he and his wife had been living separately for the past 10 months but saw each other or spoke every day. He said they were not legally separated and never discussed divorce.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)