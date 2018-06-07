NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA is teaming up the navigation app Waze to better alert drivers to train crossings.

Starting Thursday, commuters will be able to get alerts at 10 Long Island Rail Road stations under a new pilot program.

The goal is to avoid a situation like one that happened back in March when a driver, following her GPS, mistakenly turned onto LIRR tracks in Mineola.

The driver managed to escape unhurt, but the car erupted into a fireball of flames.

“Shocking,” said witness Anthony Petitio. “It looked like she thought that was the road.”

The MTA is partnering with Waze to flag street level railroad crossings, integrating the into their navigation system to better alert drivers.

“We have seen an uptick in what we believe is GPS confusion,” said MTA Chief Safety Officer David Mayer.

Officials say GPS confusion has prompted a major safety overall. Twenty-one times so far this year, cars have turned onto tracks, a 133 percent increase over last year, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“Motorists are driving and trying to follow instructions that say, ‘turn right ahead’ and when they see an interruption in the white edge line, they inadvertently turn down the tracks,” said Mayer.

The railroad is also fast-tracking safety upgrades on Long Island at nearly 300 crossings instead of the 20 originally planned.

Solid white stripes are being extended through the crossings and flexible posts are being added as visual cues to drivers.

