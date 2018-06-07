NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Davis Webb is an extremely confident guy.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated recently, the Giants’ second-year quarterback didn’t mince words when asked about his ability.

“I can throw it better than anybody,” he told the magazine. “I have a great arm. I feel like I can make every throw. My arm strength is probably too strong.”

On Wednesday night, he doubled down on that declaration.

“Yeah, I think it got blown out (of proportion) a little bit,” Webb said at a children’s charity function in Midtown. “I said I think it’s stronger than a lot of guys and it is. I ain’t backing down from that one. Sorry. I have a strong arm. I wouldn’t say strongest in world, but it’s stronger than a lot of guys and I’m not afraid to say it.”

There you have it.

At the tail-end of Big Blue’s brutal 3-13 season in 2017, when it looked like Eli Manning’s days as the undisputed leader of this franchise were coming to an end, many fans said the time had come to see what Webb could do. The powers that be at the time, however, disagreed. The 2017 third-round pick out of California didn’t take a regular season snap.

The since-departed Geno Smith got more play than Webb.

Then new general manager Dave Gettleman and new head coach Pat Shurmur threw their support behind Manning, a two-time Super Bowl MVP who has two years left on a contract that carries a $22.2 million cap hit this season and a $23.2 million hit in 2019. So it’s not exactly clear when Webb will get a chance to show off his arm. It also doesn’t help that 37-year-old Manning has apparently looked excellent during Organized Team Activities drills.

“Eli has been practicing great. You can tell he’s been in the league a long time and is picking up system quickly and knows how to apply it to the field,” Webb said. “He’s been practicing really well, especially this past week, I think he’s done better than anybody. I think it’s the best I’ve seen Eli Manning throw the football. He’s our leader and he starts it and he’s been doing pretty good.”

Webb had a tremendous senior season at Cal in 2016, throwing for 4,295 yards and 37 touchdowns, while completing nearly 62 percent of his pass, in 12 games. Though he appears to be the heir apparent to Manning, the Giants have carried four quarterbacks during OTAs, including 2018 fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta and journeyman backup Alex Tanney.

But then again, there’s that confidence.

“I know I’m going to get a shot here,” Webb told Sports Illustrated. “If it’s tomorrow, if it’s in 10 years, I know I’m going to get a chance. And when that comes, throw it deep, throw it deep. Scared money don’t make money.”