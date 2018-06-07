TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — All eyes are on Trenton Thursday, where New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on sports betting legislation.

Following anticipated passage in the state Senate and Assembly Thursday afternoon, the bill would go to Gov. Phil Murphy’s desk.

If the vote goes through, soon anyone 21 or over will be allowed to place bets in person and eventually online at casinos and racetracks in the state.

“I just turned 21 so I can finally do it,” said Monmouth County resident Chris Ryan. “Gonna lose a little bit of my paycheck.”

Monmouth Park Racetrack has been particularly vocal in its desire to begin taking bets on Friday, hoping to cash in on anticipated large racing crowds this weekend.

Three weeks ago, New Jersey prevailed in a Supreme Court case that struck down a federal law limiting sports betting to just four states. Now, any state is free to adopt laws legalizing it, and analysts expect most to do so.

“I think it will increase revenue for the whole state,” said Belmar resident Phil Cola.

“I think it will boost business, bring a lot of new people to the area,” said Oceanport resident Janet Cosengino.

But some professional sports leagues are criticizing the law, saying it doesn’t compensate them for the cost of having to police their own players from betting on games — something that could be even more concerning for amateur sports.

“Say you’re playing for Trenton Thunder, been in the minors six years, big leagues is a pipe dream and you have a couple buddies who can bet on your game,” former MLB player Al Leiter said Monday.

The bill would allow Atlantic City casinos and racetracks including Monmouth, the Meadowlands and Freehold Raceway to offer sports betting. A provision also would allow it at the former Atlantic City Race Course if that facility were to reopen.

In anticipation, Monmouth Park employees are already learning the ropes.

“We’ve hired close to 50 employees here, getting everybody trained up have some of our folks from Nevada here showing rules of the road and best practice,” said Michael Grodsky with William Hill Race & Sports Book. “Always said we will be open as soon as responsibly possible.”

The bill set the tax rate for casinos at 8.5 percent, with an additional 1.25 percent payment to help market Atlantic City. The 1.25 percent add-on fee for tracks would be split among the host community and the county in which the track operates. Internet bets would be taxed at 13 percent.

Internet betting would begin 30 days after the rest of the law takes effect.

The measure also is full of clauses that would help at least four casinos offer sports betting even though they or their owners have ownership ties to professional sports teams. It would benefit the Borgata and three casinos owned by Caesars Entertainment.

The bill would ban casinos or executives who own professional sports teams from offering sports betting, theoretically counting out Borgata owner MGM because it also owns the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces. But under a clause in the bill, MGM would be approved because the team generates less than 1 percent of its total annual revenue.

Joshua Harris owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils and would get in under a clause allowing those who own less than 10 percent of a casino or gambling company to participate in sports betting. Harris’ Apollo Global Management owns less than 10 percent of Caesars Entertainment, which in turn owns Harrah’s, Caesars and Bally’s.

Still on the bench would be the Golden Nugget. That casino is owned by Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta, who also owns the NBA’s Houston Rockets. He could get a sports betting license provided he sells the basketball team within a year — something he has not shown any public interest in doing.

