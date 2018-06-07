NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The “Finest of the Finest Awards” took place Thursday, honoring dozens of NYPD officers for their remarkable service.

It’s recognition the men and women never asked or looked for, but deserve.

“When the adrenaline starts pumping, we’re at our best and we want to get to that job,” Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch told the crowd.

Running to danger when most people run away, they have courage and bravery to last a lifetime.

“Every last police officer in this room is willing to put themselves at risk for folks they don’t even know,” said Lynch.

He said it’s policemen who choose the award recipients – their own brothers in blue – which resonated with Officer John Flanagan. He and his partner saved a woman three years ago in the Bronx when she was held at gunpoint.

“It was a very sad moment. Glad we were there and saved her life and nobody else got hurt that day,” he said.

Then, there’s Matthew McGrath, who helped save a 2-month-old baby from choking to death.

“Priority was getting baby to the hospital, just kind of had my blinders on when it came to that situation,” he said.

Everyone was on their feet applauding Officers Ryan Nash, Michael Welsome and two other policemen helped put an end to the 2017 Halloween terror attack in Downtown Manhattan that killed eight people.

“We have a lot of great officers in the NYPD. So for them to pick me, I don’t really feel like I belong here,” said Welsome.

But on this day, each and every one of the officers belonged there receiving their awards. Now, they’re back on the streets protecting us.

A total of 46 police officers and seven sergeants were honored Thursday.