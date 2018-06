WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — North Korea will be high on the agenda as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

Before leaving Japan, Abe told reporters he wants to be on the same page with Trump ahead of the president’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Abe will meet in the Oval Office and have a working lunch before holding a joint press conference in the White House Rose Garden.