TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Jersey lottery officials say the winner of a Powerball jackpot worth $315 million has come forward.

But the ticket holder’s name won’t be revealed until a news conference Friday.

The big reveal is Friday! John M. White, #NJLottery acting executive director, will hold a press conference on June 8 at 2 p.m. to reveal the winner of the $315.3 million #Powerball jackpot! Be sure to watch the live press conference on our Facebook page! https://t.co/kvyWz3a9n8 pic.twitter.com/PEvwUoOMMa — New Jersey Lottery (@NJLottery) June 6, 2018

Lottery officials say the New Jersey resident holds the lone winning ticket for the May 19 drawing.

It was sold at a ShopRite grocery store in Hackensack. The ticket matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which has a $183.2 million cash value.

The owners of the ShopRite received a $30,000 check for selling the winning ticket. The owner said none of the 22 stores they own have ever sold a multi-million dollar winning lottery ticket before.

It wasn’t known Thursday if the winner had decided to claim the lump sum or take their winnings over time.

This marks the second major lottery win in New Jersey this year. A Vernon man won a $533 million Mega Millions jackpot in March.

