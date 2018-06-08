Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines

Good Morning!

There is a balmy day ahead of us! We start of with a temperature of 64 and eventually climb to a high of 82. A few clouds will roll through the city and surrounding areas. However we will stay mostly sunny and pleasant. Winds will be light and will stay steady throughout the weekend. A cold front will pass and we will see a slight cool down to the high 70’s this weekend.

Speaking of this weekend….A few showers will pop up. However there will be plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy the nice day tomorrow! Bree (the awesome intern)

