MONROE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Serious injuries have been reported after an apparent explosion and fire overnight in the town of Monroe in Orange County.

Fire crews found a bungalow on Cromwell Road fully engulfed in flames when they arrived. For firefighters, the remote location played a role in the fight.

“This area does not have hydrants, so they had to establish a remote water supply to provide water to the scene,” said Orange County Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Vini Tankasali.

The fire is now under control. Three people were seriously hurt and another six people suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.