DAVIE, Fla. (CBSMiami) – Davie police are searching for a missing woman after a reported alligator attack.

Davie police confirm that a woman is missing after walking her dogs in Silver Lakes Rotary Nature Park.

“We got a phone call earlier from a person who was in the park. He had seen a woman walking two dogs and a short time later he sees that the dogs were by themselves near the water and one of them had a fresh injury on it,” said Davie Detective Viviana Gallinal.

The woman’s dogs have been turned over to animal control for the time being.

One alligator has been removed from the lake by a Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission contracted alligator trapper.

They’re now trying to determine if the gator was involved in the woman’s disappearance.

The park is very popular. People go there to walk, walk their dogs and picnic. There are two lakes at the park and the reported attack happened in what is referred to as the North Lake.

Edwin Gomez is at the park nearly every day.

“I saw the gator yesterday. A gator responds to a human in a natural way. It’s sad to hear someone got hit by the gator,” he said.

The park is surrounded by homes. Neighbors say they often see people walking their dogs around the lakes and have even seen kids go swimming in them.