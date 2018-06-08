By Justin Lewis, CBS2 Meteorologist

Having been stuck in the low 70’s much of the week, it’s going to feel considerably warm this afternoon with lots of 80’s around the area. And even better, we’ll be soaking up sunshine for the better part of the day. Enjoy it!

Just a few clouds are expected tonight around the area, nothing to worry about. Our temps will be running a little warmer than last night, too, so we’ll only fall into the mid 60’s or so.

If you remember, earlier in the week, we were selling rain for tomorrow; but it looks like we’ll stay mainly dry after all. However, there’s still a slight chance of showers into the late day and nighttime hours, so do be mindful of that.

And we’re hoping to keep things dry on Sunday, though a little rain can’t be ruled out to our west and south, especially late in the day.