NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Three teens died after a car crashed on the Meadowbrook State Parkway Friday.

The vehicle crashed at 11:42 a.m. southbound near Exit M9 – Merrick Road in Nassau County.

Authorities say the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer had been reported stolen.

“We have witness statements that reported that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and driving erratically,” New York State Police Maj. David Candelaria said. There were 10 people in the car, including an infant. The three teens who were killed were ejected during the crash, Candelaria said.

Two were pronounced dead at the scene and one was pronounced dead at Long Island Jewish Hospital. The other seven occupants of the vehicle have non-life threatening injuries, Candelaria

Southbound lanes on the Meadowbrook State Parkway were closed after the crash.

Click here to check current traffic conditions.