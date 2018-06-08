NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Sources tell CBS2 some low-income New Yorkers could soon be getting a break on the price of MetroCards after a tentative deal was reached between Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council.

According to sources, 800,000 New Yorkers would be eligible for discounted MetroCards starting in January. To qualify, a family must earn less than $25,000 a year. The plan would cost the city $100,000 for the first six months.

Back in April, a group of City Council members and other elected officials joined residents to rally for the discounted MetroCards.

“One in four poor individuals in New York City cannot afford a fare,” Public Advocate Lititia James said in April.

Those who qualify would be able to buy monthly unlimited MetroCards for $60.50 instead of the full price of $121 per month. That means a potential savings of $726 per year.

The plan so far has received mixed reaction.

“Well it’s coming out of my pocket, unfortunately,” one man said.

“I have to juggle to see if it’s gonna be a MetroCard or food,” said Brownsville resident Letitia Bouie.

“It’s rough,” said Upper West Side resident Maria Theresa. “It’s really rough.”

De Blasio has previously said that the plan as it stood before was not viable, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported. It’s still not clear how it will be funded long-term.