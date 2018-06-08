NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Hop on the 7 train and head to a New York showdown.

The Subway Series kicks off Friday night, as the struggling New York Mets take on the soaring Yankees.

As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reported, the Yankees lead the regular season Subway Series with a 66-46 record, including a four-game sweep last season. It seems the trend will continue this weekend at Citi Field.

But it would have been hard to say that after the first couple weeks of the season when the Mets got off to a franchise record-setting 11-1 start.

These are two teams going in completely different directions, Livingston reported.

The Yankees have won seven of their last eight games and have the best winning percentage in baseball. The Mets have lost six straight and just got swept by the worst team in baseball. In fact, the Yankees have scored 99 more runs than the Mets this season.

It’s not just a tale of two teams. It’s a tale of two fan-bases.

“Judge is going to slap some homers on this team. The Mets haven’t hit any homers lately, on a six-game losing streak,” Yankees fan Adam Freilich told Livingston. “I’m pretty excited.”

“Seems like they have the minor league team out now. So hopefully it gets better,” said Mets fan Brandon Boudreau.

The teams are remaining calm – in person, at least. Despite the records of the two teams and the amount of time this has been going on, the Subway Series still has juice going into its 22nd season.

Who better to speak on that than Toms River native Todd Frazier, who has played for both clubs?

“I know how exciting it can be for both sides, so hopefully it kind of renews us here a bit, we get that excitement back and the crowd brings it today. Because I know we’re going to bring it. So it’s going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

So considering the circumstances, will there be more Yankee fans than Mets supporters at Citi Field?

“Hell no. This is New York Mets, baby. We’re going to rock tonight,” Mets fan Tommy Hom said.

“Mets are going to sweep,” said Mets fan Jerry Boudreau.

“I think the Yankees are going to win at least two games this weekend,” Yankees fan Mike Boissonneault said. “Alright, we’re going to sweep.”

Masahiro Tanaka will be on the mound for the Yankees, going up against Jacob DeGrom for the Mets.