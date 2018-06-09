Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re enjoying another nice day out there with a mix of sun and clouds and temps in the low to mid 80s. There’s a chance of a spotty storm south of the city, but most will stay dry.

Clouds build overnight with lows into the upper 50s and low 60s. Still a chance of a scattered sprinkle or shower, but nothing widespread.

For the second half of the weekend, we watch a front that will have stalled just to our south. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some showers. As of now, the best chance is south of the city, closer to the front. Some models bring the shower activity into NYC for several hours while others keep it suppressed to the south. We’ll keep our eye on things, but it does not look like a washout at this time for NYC. Southern areas could have a more extended period of rain.

The weekend ends cooler, with highs in the 70s. Have a good one!