NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A little boy in the Bronx celebrated a very special birthday Saturday.

Exactly one year ago, Jaheem Hunter was shot in the head on his fifth birthday.

He landed in a coma and had to have multiple surgeries after being hit by the stray bullet.

CBS2 Exclusive: Bronx Boy, 5, Home For Christmas Over 6 Months After Being Hit By Bullet

His mother said it’s been a long, tough road to recovery.

“Last year, we wasn’t sure if he was even going to be here. And today, he’s up, he’s running, he’s doing well,” she said. “A lot of ups and downs, but overall he’s a miracle.”

Hunter got lots of gifts during his birthday party and said the best part was the bouncy house.