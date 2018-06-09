NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man died and two other people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Bronx Saturday afternoon.

They FDNY says they responded to reports of a fire around 1:30 p.m. inside 2216 Adams Pl. in the Belmont section.

When they entered the building they discovered an unconscious 44-year-old man. Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old woman suffering from burns was also taken to St. Barnabas, as was a 50-year-old man. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

The fire, which authorities say appears to be suspicious, remains under investigation.