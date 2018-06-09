Filed Under:Masahiro Tanaka, MLB, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka was put on the 10-day disabled list by the New York Yankees, a day after the pitcher strained both hamstrings running the bases during the Subway Series opener against the Mets.

The Yankees made the move before Saturday night’s game at Citi Field and recalled infielder Ronald Torreyes from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre of the Triple-A International League.

gettyimages 970009654 Yankees Place Tanaka On DL With Hamstring Strains

New York Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka scores past the tag of New York Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Judge during the sixth inning of a game at Citi Field on June 8, 2018. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Tanaka was scoring his first major league run on Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly during the sixth inning when he felt stiffness in both hamstrings. Tanaka was pulled after that, and the Yankees went on to win 4-1.

A 29-year-old right-hander in his fifth big league season, Tanaka is 7-2 with a 4.58 ERA in 13 starts.

Tanaka missed a turn in September 2015 after straining his right hamstring while running to first after bunting at Citi Field.

