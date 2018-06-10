Filed Under:2018 Tony Awards

Tonight, June 10, celebrates Broadway’s Biggest Night with the 72nd annual Tony Awards — live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sara Barielles and Josh Groban will host the award show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Watch as they announce the winners tonight, live on CBS!

tony award hosts 2018 Tony Awards: Start Time, Nominees, How To Watch, Streaming, More

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host this summer’s 72nd annual Tony Awards. (Photos by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images and ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Tony Awards Details

Entertainment Tonight features a list of standout Broadway performances and spoke to many of the nominees.

Stay tuned for updates, including live winners lists, right here at CBS New York. Our own coverage includes:

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch