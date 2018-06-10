Filed Under:2018 Tony Awards

Tonight is Broadway’s Biggest Night. Sara Barielles and Josh Groban will host he 72nd annual Tony Awards, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. You can tune in live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Follow along with the CBS News live Tony Awards winners list.

2018 Tony Awards Live Blog

tony award hosts 2018 Tony Awards: Start Time, How To Watch, Streaming, Nominees, And More

Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban will co-host this summer’s 72nd annual Tony Awards. (Photos by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images and ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

Tony Awards Details

Entertainment Tonight features a list of standout Broadway performances and spoke to many of the nominees.

Stay tuned for updates, including live winners lists, right here at CBS New York. Our own coverage includes:

