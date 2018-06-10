Comments
Tonight is Broadway’s Biggest Night. Sara Barielles and Josh Groban will host he 72nd annual Tony Awards, live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. You can tune in live on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Follow along with the CBS News live Tony Awards winners list.
Tony Awards Details
- Date: Sunday, June 10, 2018
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- What Channel: CBS, locally channel 2, find your local CBS station
- How to Watch Online: Streaming on CBS All-Access
- Nominees: List of 2018 Tony Award Nominees
Entertainment Tonight features a list of standout Broadway performances and spoke to many of the nominees.
Stay tuned for updates, including live winners lists, right here at CBS New York. Our own coverage includes:
