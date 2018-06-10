Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Its a much cooler and cloudy afternoon compared to yesterday. There will be some showers from time to time, but by no means is it a washout. The exception will be in our far southern areas where some steadier rain will be moving through as we get into this evening. Temps will hover in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The good news is this is a one day event. Monday will start out wet south of the city, but my midday, everyone is clearing out. Sunshine will return with temps in the low 70s.

By midweek temps begin to rebound into the 80s once again and aside from some storms on Wednesday ahead of a cold front, its looking like a mainly dry week ahead.