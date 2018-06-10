WESTBURY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The teen driver of a packed, stolen SUV has been charged in Friday’s fatal crash on the Meadowbrook Parkway.

Police say a 15-year-old girl was driving the stolen Chevy Trailblazer when it went off the road and rolled several times near exit M9 in Freeport.

She has been charged with three counts of manslaughter and three counts of criminally negligent homicide.

Police say she was speeding prior to the crash.

A total of 10 people, including a baby, were packed into the car.

She’ll be arraigned at Nassau County Family Court Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the crash are asked to call New York State Police at (631) 756-3300.

All calls will remain confidential.