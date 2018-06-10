Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the time of year to worry about mosquitoes again as the weather warms up.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a new plan to boost awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses, and how to avoid them this summer.
Local health departments will get advisories, including the best insect repellants to use and the symptoms to look out for.
The goal is to protect New Yorkers from West Nile and Zika viruses.
Here are some basic mosquito bite prevention tips from the New York State Health Department:
- Cover your skin as completely as possible while outside when mosquitoes are present and active. Wear long sleeves, pants and socks.
- Use insect repellent recommended for use on exposed skin.
- Always follow label directions before using any kind of repellent.
- Reduce or eliminate all standing water in yards.
- Remove discarded tires and turn over containers in which water can collect.
- Make sure all windows and doors have screens and are free of rips, tears or holes.
- Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.
- Drain water from pool covers.
- Clean vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds.
- Larvicide can be used according to label directions on areas where water collects and cannot be removed or drained – see guidance here.