NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s the time of year to worry about mosquitoes again as the weather warms up.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is launching a new plan to boost awareness about mosquito-borne illnesses, and how to avoid them this summer.

Local health departments will get advisories, including the best insect repellants to use and the symptoms to look out for.

The goal is to protect New Yorkers from West Nile and Zika viruses.

Here are some basic mosquito bite prevention tips from the New York State Health Department: