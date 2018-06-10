Comments
JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) — Light rail service was briefly halted Sunday afternoon after a train collided with a vehicle near the Jersey City waterfront.
Authorities say a train on the NJ TRANSIT Hudson Bergen Light Rail line struck a vehicle near the corner of Van Vorst and Essex Streets.
Service was suspended between Marin Boulevard and Exchange Place for almost two hours as officials responded to the crash.
It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the collision, which remains under investigation.