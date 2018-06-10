JERSEY CITY (CBSNewYork) — Light rail service was briefly halted Sunday afternoon after a train collided with a vehicle near the Jersey City waterfront.

Authorities say a train on the NJ TRANSIT Hudson Bergen Light Rail line struck a vehicle near the corner of Van Vorst and Essex Streets.

Hudson Bergen Light Rail service has resumed in both directions between Marin Boulevard and Exchange Place and is subject to 20-minute delays following an earlier motor vehicle making contact with light rail near Essex Street. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 10, 2018

Service was suspended between Marin Boulevard and Exchange Place for almost two hours as officials responded to the crash.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was hurt in the collision, which remains under investigation.