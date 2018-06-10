NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the Tony Awards set for Sunday night, Broadway lovers everywhere are sure to be finalizing their watch-party menus.

To help, Trattoria Dell’Arte’s Brandon Fay stopped by with some award-winning dishes to spruce up your night.

Prosciutto, Watermelon & Feta Skewers

This summer-themed skewer is a perfect addition to any grilled fish, chicken or steak. Or serve them as a quick appetizer.

What you’ll need:

½ watermelon, cubed into 1” pieces

15-20 slices prosciutto, sliced lengthwise

¼ bunch fresh mint, stemmed

½ cup Kalamata olives

½ lb. feta, cubed into 1” pieces

Pinch red pepper flakes

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ lemon, freshly squeezed

How to make it:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Soak 6” skewers in water for at least 15 minutes.

2. In the interim, wrap watermelon in one mint leaf and then wrap in a thin strip of prosciutto.

3. Assemble skewers in the following manner: Start with one olive followed by watermelon, feta, watermelon, feta, and another olive. Repeat until all ingredients are finished.

4. Arrange on a sheet pan and season with red pepper flakes and oil.

5. Grill on all sides until nicely charred, about 5 minutes. Remove and finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice.

Tony Night Popcorn

Broadway deserves more than Jiffy Pop. Dress up your popcorn for the Tony Awards with this bright lemon-tarragon butter.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 bag microwavable popcorn

½ lb. unsalted butter, room temperature

1 pinch kosher salt

1 tsp. chopped tarragon

1 tsp. lemon zest

How to make it:

1. Follow microwavable popcorn’s instructions to cook.

2. In the interim, mix all remaining ingredients.

3. Remove popcorn, and transfer butter mix to the microwave; microwave for 30 seconds until melted. Remove and drizzle over popcorn.

How to Master Soft Shell Crabs

They’re only here for a few weeks, but soft shell crabs are a delicacy that can’t be missed. You can ask your fish monger to clean them, but keep in mind they’ll start to deteriorate faster. Instead, buy them whole, clean them at home, and either grill them or bake them for a light summer dinner.

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

For grilling:

8 soft shell crabs, cleaned

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

For baking:

½ qt. buttermilk

½ tsp. cayenne

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

2 tsp. kosher salt

8 soft shell crabs, cleaned

4 cups corn flakes

2 tbsp. canola oil

2 tbsp. lemon-tarragon butter (see my Tony Night Popcorn Recipe!)

How to make it:

Cleaning crabs:

1. Make sure crabs are still alive.

2. Rinse crabs under cold water to remove any dirt.

3. Using sharp shear, cut off crab’s face just behind eyes/mouth region.

4. Lift the right and left side of the crab’s shell to reveal the hairlike gills. Remove gills and discard.

5. Flip crab over to reveal underside; remove triangle-shaped apron (or tail-like feature).

6. Cook immediately.

For grilling:

1. Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Arrange trimmed crabs on a sheet pan. Season with salt and pepper. Drizzle with oil.

2. Arrange crabs on the grill. Grill on both sides until nicely charred and cooked through, about 2-3 minutes per side.

For baking:

1. Preheat oven to 450F.

2. Whisk together buttermilk, cayenne, paprika, pepper, and salt. Add crabs and let sit for 1 hour.

3. Spread cornflakes in a casserole dish. Coat crabs on all sides with corn flakes and transfer to a sheet tray that’s been greased with oil.

4. Bake crabs in the oven until crispy and cooked through, about 10 minutes. Remove and drizzle with compound butter (see Tony Night Popcorn Recipe!).