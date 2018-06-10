Tonight is Broadway’s Biggest Night. The 72nd annual Tony Awards will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and you can watch it all on CBS.

Sara Barielles and Josh Groban will host the award show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Watch as they announce the winners and performers.

Tony Awards Details

Entertainment Tonight features a list of standout Broadway performances and spoke to many of the nominees.

Stay tuned for updates, including live winners lists, right here at CBS New York. Our own coverage includes: