Tonight is Broadway’s Biggest Night. The 72nd annual Tony Awards will broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, and you can watch it all on CBS.
Sara Barielles and Josh Groban will host the award show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Watch as they announce the winners and performers.
Tony Awards Details
- Date: Sunday, June 10, 2018
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- What Channel: CBS, locally channel 2, find your local CBS station
- How to Watch Online: Streaming on CBS All-Access
- Nominees: List of 2018 Tony Award Nominees
Entertainment Tonight features a list of standout Broadway performances and spoke to many of the nominees.
Stay tuned for updates, including live winners lists, right here at CBS New York.