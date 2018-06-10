Comments
Tonight, June 10, celebrates Broadway’s Biggest Night with the 72nd annual Tony Awards — live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
Sara Barielles and Josh Groban will host the award show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Watch as they announce the winners tonight, live on CBS!
Tony Awards Details
- Date: Sunday, June 10, 2018
- Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- What Channel: CBS, locally channel 2, find your local CBS station
- How to Watch Online: Streaming on CBS All-Access
- Nominees: List of 2018 Tony Award Nominees
Entertainment Tonight features a list of standout Broadway performances and spoke to many of the nominees.
Stay tuned for updates, including live winners lists, right here at CBS New York. Our own coverage includes: