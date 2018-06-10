Tonight, June 10, celebrates Broadway’s Biggest Night with the 72nd annual Tony Awards — live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Sara Barielles and Josh Groban will host the award show, which starts at 8 p.m. ET. Watch as they announce the winners tonight, live on CBS!

Tony Awards Details

Entertainment Tonight features a list of standout Broadway performances and spoke to many of the nominees.

Stay tuned for updates, including live winners lists, right here at CBS New York. Our own coverage includes: