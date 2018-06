NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for the suspect who opened fire in the Bronx.

One man was killed and a woman injured when the gunman opened fire at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the Belmont section.

Police say someone shot at a group of people that were gathered behind a building on 183rd Street.

Miguel Aviles, 37, was shot several times and died a short time later at St. Barnabas hospital.

A 25-year-old woman is in stable condition after being grazed in the leg.