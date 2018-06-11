By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning everybody! We’re waking up to clouds and comfy temps in the 50s to around 60…and if you’re south of NYC, you might even need that umbrella! The good news is that sunshine makes a welcomed return by lunchtime for all with comfy temps in the upper 60s & lower 70s.

Tomorrow is shaping up to be an absolute beauty with abundant sunshine, low humidity, and seasonable temps in the upper 70s. Wednesday will feature a bump in temps and humidity with highs in the mid 80s…and the added moisture could join with the heat to fuel some PM showers & storms.

The good news is the rest of the week right through the weekend looks gorgeous – mostly sunny, dry, and seasonably warm with highs in the upper 70s & low 80s. Have a great week!