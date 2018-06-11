NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A garbage truck driver charged in connection with a wild ride through the streets of Bensonhurst faced a judge in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said 40-year-old Anthony Castaldo was driving a Viking Sanitation truck early Saturday when he lost control and sideswiped nine vehicles before crashing into a front porch on 60th Street.

Police said video of the crash shows Castaldo attempting to walk away from the scene before he was stopped by police. Police said Castaldo spoke with slurred speech and has an odor of alcohol on his breath.

Castaldo declined comment as he left his arraignment, where he was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is now free on $5,000 bail. Castaldo’s employer, Viking Sanitation, says he has been suspended.

