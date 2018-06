NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The New York Police Department is alerting that a Navy military helicopter will be flying over the city tonight during the evening commute hours.

The black, navy and gold Bell 206B helicopter will fly over midtown Manhattan to take photos Monday between 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and again during the 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. hours.

The aircraft will fly at approximately 1,800 feet.