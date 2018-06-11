NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After keeping the dining world guessing for about a week, the formerly known as “IHOP” restaurant is revealing what their new name stands for: “IHOb,” the International House of Burgers.

Twitter users had been weighing in on the change to “IHOb” guessing that the “b” may stand for biscuits, bacon, or breakfast.

In announcing that the “b” in “IHOb” stands for burgers, the chain plans to roll out seven different varieties of them.

The pancake chain has been coy about whether the name flip is permanent, saying Monday that it was “for the time being.” Pressed for details, the company would not give an end date for IHOb but referred to the “tongue-in-cheek name change” and said it was tied to the summer burger promotion.

The company known for breakfast already had burgers on the menu, but is adding a line made of Black Angus ground beef. It started using the IHOb name on social media, on its website and for in-store promotions.

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

The hints of a name change had spurred guesses on social media — and some disappointment Monday at the reveal, including jabs from competitors: