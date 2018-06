WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser has suffered a heart attack, according to the commander in chief.

Trump tweeted Monday night that Larry Kudlow, Director of the National Economic Council, was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center following the episode.

Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

Kudlow’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

