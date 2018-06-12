By Justin Lewis

CBS2 Meteorologist

Good Afternoon!

Today is a pleasant day with no rain and a mild high of 75. There is plenty of sunshine and a calm south-westerly wind.

Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day and into the night. There will be a slight cool down tonight with a temperature of 61. However, a warming trend will start on Wednesday that will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Starting Wednesday morning, a line of showers will roll through the area. High temperatures and moisture will result in a sticky feel on Wednesday.

Showers will stick around throughout the day, clearing out Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Enjoy the summery temperatures!