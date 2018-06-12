NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A mother was killed and her six-year-old son was rushed to the hospital when a car crashed into a bus stop in Brooklyn late Tuesday.

Investigators remained on scene several hours after police say two cars crashed, causing one of them to jump into where the woman and boy had been waiting for a bus near the corner of Remsen and Seaview Avenues in Canarsie.

Witnesses tell CBS2 the victims were pinned to a fence. They blame both cars for speeding.

“They use this block as a speedway,” Canarsie resident Michael Thomas said. “When that light turns green, from Avenue N to Seaview it’s like a raceway.”

Police didn’t immediately release the mother’s name, but say she was 32-years-old. The boy is expected to survive.

Investigators didn’t immediately file charges against either driver involved in the crash.