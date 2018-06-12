Filed Under:Hackettstown, ocal TV

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey have charged a woman after they said a postal worker found her 5-year-old daughter outside with no one at home.

It happened around 11 a.m. last Tuesday on Canal Way in Hackettstown.

Police said the postal worker found the little girl on the sidewalk in front of her home. The postal employee then flagged down a Mount Olive fire marshal, who called police.

Authorities said they later determined that 41-year-old Alison Gamba left her daughter home alone for the day while she went to work in Whippany.

Gamba was charged Monday with fourth-degree child neglect, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch