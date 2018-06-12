HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey have charged a woman after they said a postal worker found her 5-year-old daughter outside with no one at home.

It happened around 11 a.m. last Tuesday on Canal Way in Hackettstown.

Police said the postal worker found the little girl on the sidewalk in front of her home. The postal employee then flagged down a Mount Olive fire marshal, who called police.

Authorities said they later determined that 41-year-old Alison Gamba left her daughter home alone for the day while she went to work in Whippany.

Gamba was charged Monday with fourth-degree child neglect, police said.