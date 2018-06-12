ORADELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were seriously hurt when a ferocious fire tore through a home in Bergen County, New Jersey Tuesday evening.

Video from the scene shows the fire completely gutting a multi-story home on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell around 6:00 pm.

Firefighters rescued two occupants from the roof of the home. They were rushed to a nearby hospital in serious condition with third-degree burns.

Two more residents were also taken to the hospital. The condition of the four patients wasn’t immediately known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.