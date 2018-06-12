SINGAPORE (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wrapped up their historic summit Tuesday, signing a document that includes a commitment by Kim “to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

The president took questions from reporters for more than an hour following the summit.

While the signed document doesn’t give many specifics, Trump committed to security guarantees for the North. He said he’s confident it will work and is considering the summit a success.

“My meeting with Chairman Kim was direct, honest and productive,” the president said, calling Kim a “very smart negotiator.”

“We’re prepared to start a new history and we’re ready to write a new chapter between our nations,” Trump said.

After speaking together for more than four hours, the pair emerged to sign the declaration believed to establish conditions of a relationship between the United States and North Korea.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and a high-level North Korean official will hold "follow-up" negotiations at the earliest possible date, according to the document President Trump and Kim Jong Un signed https://t.co/BQttFOYLWx pic.twitter.com/RHzElq2eCj — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2018

“We signed a very, very comprehensive document today,” Trump told reporters. “And I believe he [Kim Jong Un] is going to live up to that document.”

According to CBS News, the four components of the document include:

“The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new U.S.-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity.”

“The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean peninsula.”

“Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.”

“The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.”

The high-stakes meeting between Trump and Kim was the first time a sitting U.S. president has ever met face-to-face with a North Korean leader.

"You will be seeing everything in just a little while, the letter that we are signing is very comprehensive, and I think both sides will be very impressed by the results," President Trump says https://t.co/3Ua7REo4Iv pic.twitter.com/2xazxwTlLU — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2018

At one point, the two spoke one-on-one with only their translators in the room. Shortly after, Trump and Kim had an expanded discussion with top-level staff.

Earlier Tuesday, the president said the summit went “better than anybody could have expected.”

Kim Jong Un is "a very worthy and very smart negotiator," President Trump says after historic signing with North Korean leader https://t.co/3Ua7REo4Iv pic.twitter.com/AHedq9B896 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2018

Speaking through a translator, Kim said they “had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind.”

It was an about-face for the two leaders, who just months ago were trading nuclear threats with Trump previously referring to Kim as “little rocket man.”

On Tuesday, the two were smiling and shaking hands for the cameras. The president event showed Kim the United States presidential limousine.

“We’re very proud of what took place today,” Trump said. “I think our whole relationship with North Korea and the whole Korean peninsula will be a very much different situation than it has been in the past.”

But the declaration stopped short of the conditions the Trump administration had previously said were necessary for a deal — assuring the international community that North Korea will verifiably and irreversibly disarm, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

When asked how it was going to be achieved, the president said, “it’s gonna be achieved by having a lot of people.” there.”

Trump said North Korea has already begun to destroy some of its test sites.

“Kim has told me that North Korea is already destroying a major missile engine testing site,” the president told reporters. “That’s not in your signed document. We agreed to that after the agreement was signed.”

In the meantime, the president said current sanctions against the North will remain in effect.

“The sanctions will come off when we are sure that the nukes are no longer a facto,” he said. “Sanctions played a big role, but they’ll come off at that point.”

Trump also said the U.S. would be ending its “war games” consisting of joint military exercises with South Korea, CBS News reported.

“Under the circumstances that we’re negotiating a very comprehensive, complete deal, I think it’s inappropriate to be having war games,” he said.

The president also took time during his news conference to credit Otto Warmbier for the unprecedented meeting.

Warmbier was an American college student who was arrested in North Korea, came back to the U.S. with brain damage last year and later died.

“Without Otto, this would not have happened,” Trump said. “It was terrible. It was brutal but a lot of people started to focus on what was going on.”