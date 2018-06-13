NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An investigation is underway into a chain reaction crash that left a mother dead and her 6-year-old son injured in Brooklyn.

Police say the two had just left a nearby home around 9 p.m. Tuesday and were standing at a bus stop near the intersection of Remsen and Seaview Avenues in Canarsie when two cars collided, causing one to jump the curb.

“They tried to avoid each other and they hit,” said witness Michael Thomas. “They pinned the lady and the young boy up against the fence.”

The mom, identified as 33-year-old Shaena Sinclair, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her little boy suffered a head injury. Both drivers stayed at the scene.

People who live nearby say it’s non uncommon for drivers to zip along that stretch of roadway.

“They use this block as a speedway,” said Thomas. “When that light turns green from Avenue N to Seaview, it’s like a raceway. They do 80, 90 miles per hour.”

Police say at this point, they do not believe speed was a factor.