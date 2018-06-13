NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — This Sunday is Father’s Day and like many people, you may still be struggling with what to get dear old dad.

CBS2’s Elise Finch decided to take the guess work out of it and just ask dads what they really want.

If you search the internet for Father’s Day you’ll find plenty of gift guides suggesting you buy dad everything from electronics to sporting equipment, but sometimes the perfect gift can’t be bought.

“I just want the family to be together and all have a good time and enjoy each other’s company,” said Bruce Corben.

“Just to enjoy New York and the arts environment with my children and grandchildren,” said Albert Lotto from the Upper West Side.

“I want to be home, relaxed with my wife,” another man added.

“I used to joke that for Father’s Day all I wanted was for [my wife] to take the kids and leave me alone for the day, but that’s not really true,” said Joe Vanek from Las Vegas.

More: Best Places To Celebrate Father’s Day With Dad In New York

Or maybe dad just wants something simple, like a nice meal.

“Just pernil,” said Angel Solis from Flatbush. “A nice pork shoulder with rice and beans… That’s all I want every Sunday.”

Another dad Finch spoke with said he wanted to play a perfect golf game. Another wanted a new and very fancy car.

She asked some dads what they’d want if money was no object. George Diaz said he would buy some pricey real estate, not for himself, but for his adult children.

“I would move them here,” said Diaz. “The reason they don’t live here is because they can’t afford to live in New York.”

“In the dream situation it would be nice maybe we go to Hawaii or some sort of nice luxury beach resort,” said Corben.

“If my wife and kids could take me on a trip to Italy maybe like a month long trip,” said Vanek.

Solis is father to an 8-year-old and in graduate school, so his dream gift is a little different.

“I would like them to pay off my entire tuition at Columbia University,” he said.

If you still don’t know what to get the special man in your life for Father’s Day, just ask. Most dads seem to know exactly what they want to receive or do on their special day.