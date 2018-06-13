NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eight members of the FDNY were suspended without pay on Wednesday for their involvement in a brawl in the Bronx last week, sources tell CBS2.

Sources say FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro launched an internal investigation after cell phone video emerged showing the group of off-duty uniformed firefighters behaving badly last Wednesday night outside a bar near Yankee Stadium.

The violence broke out after a night of drinking at an unofficial party following last week’s FDNY Medal Day ceremony, according to sources.

Police officers were captured on camera breaking up the crowd of off-duty uniformed firefighters after sources say the scuffle between party-goers spilled onto the street.

“Everyone and anyone who engaged in this outrageous behavior will be held accountable,” Commissioner Nigro said in a statement over the weekend.

In total, sources say seven firefighters and one lieutenant were suspended without pay effective Wednesday.

Police said they’re not pursuing criminal charges against any of the individuals involved in the melee, but sources tell CBS2 the NYPD is conducting an internal investigation into the response of patrol officers.