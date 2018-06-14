Filed Under:Local TV

Justin Lewis
Meteorologist

It’s absolutely brilliant out there this afternoon with hardly a cloud in the sky. And even though it’s a little warmer out there today, the lower humidity levels and breeze should help balance things out — enjoy!

We should stay mainly clear tonight as we remain on the fringe of an approaching area of high pressure. It will be pretty comfortable out there, too, with temps falling into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will feature a few more clouds and and slightly cooler temperatures. Expect highs just shy of normal in the mid to upper 70s.

As for Saturday, we’re looking at a mainly sunny day with highs in the 80s.

